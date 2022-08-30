Little Leaguer Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Coma

A 12-year-old who was scheduled to play in the Little League World Series spoke publicly for the first time since a life-threatening injury that occurred earlier this month.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team that represented the Mountain region, expressed gratitude for the support he received during his recovery process.

"Hi everyone, this is Easton -- thank you for all of your prayers," Oliverson said on an Instagram account set up by his family detailing his recovery. "Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better, I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that heavenly Father is blessing me."