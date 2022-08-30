Rotating UFO-Shaped Home For Sale In Illinois

If you have ever thought to yourself: "I wish I could sleep live in a flying saucer," you're in luck. A unique UFO-shaped home is currently on the market in Illinois — And it even rotates.

The home, located at 2569 North 46th Road in Somonauk, Illinois, is currently listed on Zillow for $599,000. It boasts 4,018 square-feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. However, the most interesting part of the home is its shape: A dome that you can rotate on its axis. According to the listing, "The home's set on a 12' square foundation with the ability to rotate electronically or manually." Check out some photos of the home below.