Rotating UFO-Shaped Home For Sale In Illinois
By Taylor Linzinmeir
August 30, 2022
If you have ever thought to yourself: "I wish I could sleep live in a flying saucer," you're in luck. A unique UFO-shaped home is currently on the market in Illinois — And it even rotates.
The home, located at 2569 North 46th Road in Somonauk, Illinois, is currently listed on Zillow for $599,000. It boasts 4,018 square-feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. However, the most interesting part of the home is its shape: A dome that you can rotate on its axis. According to the listing, "The home's set on a 12' square foundation with the ability to rotate electronically or manually." Check out some photos of the home below.
Every time I look at this home I LOL and love it so much. Currently listed for $599,000 in Somonauk, IL. pic.twitter.com/0v1MUNE3dA— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) August 28, 2022
The home also features arched cathedral ceilings and a "huge" breakfast bar next to an oversized dining space. In addition, the dome sits on five acres of agricultural land that is zoned for horses and planted with Native Prairie plants (which offers a tax benefit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Wildlife Management Program).
According to the listing, "This Somonauk dome-home was masterfully designed by a Montreal-based company and constructed over a 3-year period. Its custom-cut components were delivered in specialized containers along with the Velux windows that were imported from Denmark."