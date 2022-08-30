The Fate Of Arcade Fire's Tour Amid Win Butler Allegations

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Just days before Arcade Fire's tour was scheduled to begin in Dublin, four people came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the band's co-leader Win Butler. The debut show is set for tonight August 30th at 3Arena in Dublin and looks like it's all set to move ahead.

The FADER has also confirmed with a "well-placed source" that the shows will be continuing as scheduled despite the new revelations. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the tour's openers Feist (for UK dates) and Beck (for US dates) have not publicly commented on Butler's allegations.

However, some ticketholders have been asking for refunds or that the band cancel/postpone the shows after reading the allegations made by four separate people. The news came on Sunday, August 28th, in a report from Pitchfork. The report contains stories that accuse Butler of "inappropriate" actions from four people who were between the ages of 18 and 23 at the time of the alleged interactions between 2015 and 2020.

Both Butler and his wife/bandmate Régine Chassagne have put out statements addressing the allegations. Butler admitted to having interactions and relationships with the four people, who chose to use pseudonyms, but insists that they were all consensual. "Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults," he said. "It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise."

In her own statement, Chassagne stood behind Butler saying, "I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.”

Arcade Fire
