This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

August 30, 2022

Close-Up Of Meat On Barbecue Grill
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of barbecue, the first thing that comes to mind is the different proteins thrown on a huge grill. Pulled pork, chicken, beef brisket, and sausage are just a handful of options available at barbecue restaurants.

The sides are almost as important as the meats. No meal is complete without greens, mac and cheese, bread, baked beans, or other yummy offerings. And don't get us started on sauces (if you need them).

If you're on the hunt for your next favorite barbecue spot, LoveFood found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, including Colorado.

The top pick for the Centennial State is Georgia Boys BBQ!

"There’s no shortage of options at Georgia Boys BBQ, a restaurant with locations in Longmont, Greeley and Frederick. It has brisket (sliced lean cuts and fatty burnt ends), ribs, pulled pork, smoked sausage, smoked turkey and chopped chicken. The brisket fries with melted jack cheese, buttery Texas toast and sweet potato casserole get glowing reviews."

You can also look forward to stacked salads, sandwiches, and combo plates for either yourself or a group at Georgia Boys BBQ.

As stated before, they have several locations in Colorado. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.

Check out LoveFood's full list of exciting barbecue restaurants.

