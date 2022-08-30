This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Colorado

Roads connect people to each other and the world, and the United States is full of them. They serve an important function in our day-to-day lives, from grocery shopping to school and work commutes. And who can forget road trips? Most people love cruising down a winding interstate, taking in the gorgeous views, unique landmarks, and neighboring towns.

There are some roads, however, that are known for terrible maintenance, car accidents, and even numerous deaths.

To keep drivers aware of these concerning roads, Earn Spend Live found each state's most treacherous roads and highways.

"We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable," according to the website.

Researchers say the most dangerous road in Colorado is U.S. Route 160. They explain:

"Colorado's US 160 route doesn't have too many crashes either but when it does have them, it's really bad. There were 111 crashes from 2008 through 2017 and 135 fatalities in total. The total number of fatalities each year is about 11 on this highway. Considering it’s a 1,465-mile highway and a third of it is located in Colorado, things could be a lot worse."

Check out the full study on Earn Spend Live.