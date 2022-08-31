$3 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In Fort Worth

One lucky Texas residents is about to be $3 million richer after they claim their prize. 9 KTSM reported that a winning mega millions Texas lottery ticket was sold in Fort Worth.

The lottery ticket was from Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning lottery ticket matched all five of the winning numbers but missed out on the Mega Ball to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were: 2, 38, 55, 57, and 65.

The ticket initially would've only won $1 million, but since the player chose the Megaplier, it tripled their winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at Terry's Food on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, and it was a Quick Pick.

So how long does the lucky winner have to claim their prize? The lottery says, "Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date."

The jackpot wasn't won this time around and will roll over to the next drawing on Friday, September 2nd. The new jackpot will be $169 million, which has a cash value of $95.4 million.