Alicia Keys Reacts To Fan Who Grabbed & Kissed Her During Live Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2022
Alicia Keys is not happy about the fact that a fan was able to forcibly grab her and kiss her on the cheek while she was performing during her world tour.
On Tuesday, August 30, an Alicia Keys fan account posted a video of the singer performing at Roger's Arena in Vancouver, CA during a stop on her Alicia + Keys World Tour earlier this week. In the video, we can see Keys walking through the aisles in the audience to greet fans as she performed "Empire State of Mind." One fan took advantage of the situation when she grabbed Keys' entire face and laid a fat kiss on her cheek.
GET ALICIA KEYS OUTTA THERE RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/rQrLn0ObV2— 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) August 30, 2022
“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!" Keys wrote in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's post about the incident. "Don’t she know what time it is???”
Keys has been on the road since her world tour began on August 2. Aside from the forced kiss from a fan, she's had some pretty unforgettable moments while on stage. During her Philadelphia show, she brought out Philly native Beanie Sigel to perform "The Truth" and Peedi Crakk to deliver "One For Peedi Crakk." The string of shows is expected to run until the end of September.
Keys is just another victim of rambunctious fans who've become way too comfortable disrupting artists during their shows. Last week, Lil Wayne blasted a fan for throwing something at him on stage while he was performing in Florida. Prior to that, Kid Cudi walked off stage after fans threw multiple objects like water bottles during his closing set at Rolling Loud in Miami.