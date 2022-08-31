Arizona Construction Worker Falls 12 Feet Into Concrete Vault

By Ginny Reese

September 1, 2022

Photo: Scottsdale Fire Department

A Scottsdale construction worker fell about 12 feet into a concrete vault on Wednesday (August 31st), Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, the incident took place near Thompson Peak Parkway and Legacy Boulevard.

The Scottsdale Fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"This morning, Scottsdale Fire technical rescue crews were called out to a construction site at in Scottsdale. A construction worker fell approximately 12-feet into a concrete vault. #WeCareForYou 1/2
2/2 It was an open air vault and the assignment was downgraded to an EMS assignment from a confined space. The construction worker was removed from the construction site and transported to local trauma center. #WeCareForYou"

It's unknown why the construction worker fell into the concrete vault, and the worker's condition is unknown.

