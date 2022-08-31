Best Places To Have A Picnic In Dallas

Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?

While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a meal outside, only a few rise above the rest.

Yelp compiled a list of the best places in the city for a picnic. According to the list, the best spot in Dallas for a picnic is Turtle Creek Park. One Yelp reviewer stated, "I absolutely love this park - a calm little oasis in the heart of Uptown. It is a great place to go for a walk, bring your dog, or enjoy a picnic! It is clean and maintained well. The entire area is very picturesque!"

Here are the best spots for a picnic in Dallas:

Turtle Creek Park White Rock Lake Dragon Park Lakeside Park Vitruvian Park Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Centennial Park Cottonwood Park Klyde Warren Park Addison Circle Park

You can see a full list of the city's best picnic spots on Yelp's website.