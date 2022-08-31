Best Places To Have A Picnic In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

August 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?

While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a meal outside, only a few rise above the rest.

Visit Phoenix compiled a list of the best places in the city for a picnic. According to the list, here are the best spots for a picnic in Phoenix:

You can learn more about these picnic spots on Visit Phoenix's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.