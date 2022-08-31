Best Places To Have A Picnic In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
August 31, 2022
Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?
While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a meal outside, only a few rise above the rest.
Visit Phoenix compiled a list of the best places in the city for a picnic. According to the list, here are the best spots for a picnic in Phoenix:
- Margaret T. Hance Park
- 67 W. Culver St., Phoenix
- Civic Space Park
- 424 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
- Encanto Park
- 2605 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix
- Steele Indian School Park
- 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
- Freestone Park
- 1045 E. Juniper Ave., Gilbert
- McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
- 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale
- Desert Horizon Park
- 16002 56th St., Scottsdale
- Sahauro Ranch Park
- 9802 59th Ave., Glendale
You can learn more about these picnic spots on Visit Phoenix's website.