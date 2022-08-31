Best Places To Have A Picnic In San Antonio

Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?

While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a meal outside, only a few rise above the rest.

Yelp compiled a list of the best places in the city for a picnic. According to the list, the best spot in San Antonio for a picnic is Denman Estate Park. One Yelp reviewer stated, "Super cute place with a walking track. Clean and great for a day picnic or to just sit by the water. The first day I went and we were able to watch a gender reveal."

Here are the best spots for a picnic in San Antonio:

Denman Estate Park Yanaguana Garden Brackenridge Park Woodlawn Lake Park San Pedro Springs Park Friedrich Wilderness Park Japanese Tea Garden San Antonio Botanical Garden Eisenhower Park Comanche Lookout Park

You can see a full list of the city's best picnic spots on Yelp's website.