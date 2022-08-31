Best Places To Have A Picnic In San Antonio
By Ginny Reese
August 31, 2022
Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?
While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a meal outside, only a few rise above the rest.
Yelp compiled a list of the best places in the city for a picnic. According to the list, the best spot in San Antonio for a picnic is Denman Estate Park. One Yelp reviewer stated, "Super cute place with a walking track. Clean and great for a day picnic or to just sit by the water. The first day I went and we were able to watch a gender reveal."
Here are the best spots for a picnic in San Antonio:
- Denman Estate Park
- Yanaguana Garden
- Brackenridge Park
- Woodlawn Lake Park
- San Pedro Springs Park
- Friedrich Wilderness Park
- Japanese Tea Garden
- San Antonio Botanical Garden
- Eisenhower Park
- Comanche Lookout Park
You can see a full list of the city's best picnic spots on Yelp's website.