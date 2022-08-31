Best Places To Have A Picnic In Tucson
By Ginny Reese
August 31, 2022
Wednesday, August 31st is National Eat Outside Day! Everybody needs a little bit of fresh air every now and then. And what better way to get out and enjoy the sunshine than with a picnic?
While there are tons of places in the city you can go and enjoy a meal outside, only a few rise above the rest.
Yelp compiled a list of the best places in the city for a picnic. According to the list, the best spot in Tucson for a picnic is Rio Vista Natural Resources Park. One Yelp reviewer stated, "This is the perfect picnic park. It is conveniently located in midtown off the riverwalk, walking distance to a Trader Joe's. There is plenty of playground for hours of kid entertainment and lots of grass for all."
Here are the best spots for a picnic in Tucson:
- Rio Vista Natural Resources Park
- Garden of Gethsemane
- Chuck Ford Lakeside Park
- Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
- Reid Park Biking/Walking Path
- Pontatoc Ridge Trail
- Saguaro National Park
- Sabino Canyon
- Gates Pass
- Palo Verde Park
You can see a full list of the city's best picnic spots on Yelp's website.