Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas

A celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.

Fort Worth-based Tim Love is closing three of his restaurants in Upper Kirby's Levy Park, according to Culture Map Houston. The three restaurants that closed its doors are Woodshed Smokehouse, burger joint Love Shack and coffee and pastry shop Side Dough.

All three spots have signs on their doors announcing the closure, as well as notices posted on each website.

Love, known for his appearances on Iron Chef, Top Chef and Restaurant Startup, provided the following statement about the restaurants' closures:

"The term of our License Agreement has expired. It’s been an honor to serve the people of the great city of Houston and we greatly appreciate your generous support of Woodshed, Love Shack, and Back Dough.

"We are very grateful to the community and our team, and we look forward to the opportunity to opening another restaurant in Houston in the future."

The shuttering of these three restaurants isn't Love's exit from the Lone Star State, however. Italian-American restaurant Caterina's recently opened up in Fort Worth. He also plans to open Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall in the same area.