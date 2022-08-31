If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for two lucky players whose lottery tickets recently purchased in South Carolina were winners — but the prizes remain unclaimed.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets purchased at separate convenience stores less than 20 miles apart in Greenwood each won six-figure prizes during a drawing Monday (August 29) night.

The first ticket, a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #21 at 590 Highway 72 Bypass W., won $200,000 after matching the following numbers: 3-12-13-22-27. The winner beat the 1 in 878,399 odds to score the prize.

A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket bought at the One Stop of Cornaca at 101 Highway 246 N. was the lucky winner of $150,000 after matching the following numbers: 13-36-43-61-69 and Power Ball 18. The odds of matching four of the white balls called during the Powerball drawing as well as the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

According to the state lottery, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawings to claim their prize.