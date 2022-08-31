Khloe Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her and ex Tristan Thompson's son for the first time since it was announced the baby was born via surrogate. During her recent interview with Elle, Khloe discussed the joys of parenthood.

"Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she said referring to her baby boy and 4-year-old daughter True. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

She continued, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”