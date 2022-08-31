Khloe Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 31, 2022
Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her and ex Tristan Thompson's son for the first time since it was announced the baby was born via surrogate. During her recent interview with Elle, Khloe discussed the joys of parenthood.
"Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she said referring to her baby boy and 4-year-old daughter True. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
She continued, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”
According to Page Six, Khloe and Thompson conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021, just one month before she found out that the athlete cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son with her. The news of their newest baby was kept under wraps but it eventually broke that she was expecting a son in early July.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Page Six in July. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”
Despite the new addition, an insider confirmed that the couple would not be getting back together. "Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.'”