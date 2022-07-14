New Details Emerge About Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Second Baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting baby No. 2 very soon.

The baby, which will be born via surrogate, is a boy, sources told Page Six. "Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family," the source said.

The news of the exes' second baby broke Wednesday. The baby was conceived in November, according to Page Six. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," the source said.

Khloe's rep also explained why the news of the baby was kept under wraps. "Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions," the source told E! News.

As for Khloe and Tristan's relationship status, they are not back together and they haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True.

As you'll recall, December is when the couple called it quits (again) amid cheating allegations. The NBA player got another woman pregnant and she gave birth late last year while he was still with Khloe. However, the couple was already planning to have another baby together at the time.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," a source told Page Six. Another source said, "By then, Khloe was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself."

The baby boy is expected any day now.