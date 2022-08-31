Louis Tomlinson Announces New Album: 'Can't Wait For You All To Hear It'

New music from Louis Tomlinson is coming sooner than you think!

On Wednesday (August 31), Tomlinson announced that his sophomore album, Faith In The Future, will be released November 11, a follow-up to his 2020 debut solo album Walls. In the announcement post, which he shared across social media, the One Direction alum thanked fans for allowing him to keep making music.

"I'm so excited to finally tell you you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November," he said. "After living with this album for a while I can't wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make."