Louis Tomlinson Speaks Out About Zayn Singing One Direction Songs

Louis Tomlinson made a rare comment about former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik's recent trips down memory lane.

Zayn may have left the biggest boyband in the world at the height of its popularity in 2015, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten that part of his career. He has recently taken to Instagram to share clips of him singing some of the band's hits, including a post on August 15 where he treated fans to a 30-second rendition of "Night Changes."

The videos not only caught the attention of longtime One Direction fans, but it turns out at least one of Zayn's former bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, has seen the clips, per E! News. When a fan on Twitter asked the "Two of Us" singer what he thought about Zayn singing old 1D songs, Tomlinson got honest about seeing Zayn thinking about their past.

"It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days," he replied.