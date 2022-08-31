Meghan Trainor Reflects On Kissing Charlie Puth At The 2015 AMAs

Meghan Trainor has reminded fans of a massive pop cultural moment from 2015. During that year's American Music Awards, Trainor performed her hit "Marvin Gaye" with Charlie Puth when the two decided to conclude their performance with a mini-makeout session.

Seven years later, Trainor has shared how she feels about the kiss using the popular "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to look back at three milestones in her pop music career. For the first two, Meghan is dancing. "All about that bass hitting #1 in 2014" and "winning a Grammy in 2016." When she gets to, "Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015," she stops dancing.