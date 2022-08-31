People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other

By Dani Medina

August 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

People keep moving to Texas. Why!!!!

A new study from Move Buddha shows that the Lone Star State's population grew by 4 million from 2010-2020 — that's more than any other state. Most people are moving from California (24%), the study revealed.

Furthermore, Fort Worth is the fastest-growing metro area in the past decade, followed by Austin and San Antonio.

But where are people moving to the most? The moving site analyzed what cities attract higher proportions of searches for inbound moves than out in the first half of 2022 (January 1 to July 5). The most popular Texas city people are moving to is Prosper.

Here's a look at the top 10 cities newbies are moving to this year:

  1. Prosper
  2. Winters
  3. McAllen
  4. Leander
  5. Euless
  6. Roanoke
  7. Forney
  8. Tomball
  9. Montgomery
  10. New Braunfels

Last year, the most popular city to move to was Leander, followed by Fort Worth, McKinney and Sugar Land.

Check out Move Buddha's full report.

