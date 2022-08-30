Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize

One lucky resident just added a whole lot of zeroes to their bank account balance!

A New Braunfels resident claimed a $2 million prize in the Premier Cash scratch-off ticket game, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, won the second of four top prizes in the Premier Cash game.

In more Texas lottery news, a $25,000 winning ticket is up for grabs. The winning Cash Five ticket was sold at a Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery in Alton. Another $25,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Dallas from Monday (August 22) night's Cash Five drawing. Furthermore, a $12,072 winning ticket was sold somewhere in Texas from the August 20 Lotto Texas drawing. The winning ticket matched five of six winning numbers (2-13-20-33-42-45). The Lotto Texas jackpot will keep rolling. The estimated jackpot is now $12.25 million. Two more winning tickets still haven't been claimed yet. A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Texas. Last week, a Mission and Groves resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes.