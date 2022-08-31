Popular Charlotte Restaurant Moving From Longtime South End Location

A popular Charlotte restaurant that has served the community for more than a decade at its South End location is moving from its longtime locale.

Midnight Diner, currently located at 115 East Carson Street, is closing its doors for a brief time as it relocates to its new Uptown location, moving away from where it has sat for the last 12 years, WCNC reports. The 1950s-style diner made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page on Monday (August 29), letting customers know they only had a few more days to stop by before they close the South End spot on Monday, September 5.

"The last 12 years in this spot have been amazing... but we are very excited to open later this fall on Trade Street across from the Spectrum Center," the post reads, adding, "We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years."