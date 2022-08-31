'So Rude!': Plane Flips Off Washington State In Viral Post

A pilot made a cheeky drawing in the skies over Washington state recently, according to FOX 13.

The news station posted a TikTok on Tuesday (August 30) showing a plane tracing what appears to be a middle finger over the Evergreen State. FlightAware, the flight tracking website, caught the obscene gesture and says it was the work of a Piper Navajo plane. The aircraft took off around 9:15 a.m. and landed before 4:10 p.m.

Reporters noted that the finger appears to be pointing toward Whatcom County. The pilot even detailed the entire hand and fingernails.

"So rude!" one of the TIkTok's captions reads.