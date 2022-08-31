Texas Police Send Out 'New Flavor Of The Week' Theft Alert For Residents

Texas police are warning residents about a new trend among thefts. NBC DFW reported that police are calling it the new "flavor of the week."

So what's the hot new item?

According to the Southlake DPS, it's pool cleaners and vacuums. Southlake DPS wrote in a Twitter thread:

"THEFT ALERT THREAD! You may be asking what Corporal Thomas is Simba-ing over here, and if you’re not a pool owner, you may not have a clue. But that fair citizens, is a pool cleaner.

Polaris. Tristar. Pentair. Dolphin. No those aren’t local kiddos names (YET), but they are brands of pool cleaners being stolen with a pretty good regularity in the area.

In Southlake alone, we’ve had EIGHT thefts of pool cleaners since May. We know these R2-D2 like things can get heavy when they’re full of water, but we strongly ask you to lock them up in your garages, pool house, cabana, fort, whatever each night."