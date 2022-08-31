This Florida City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

August 31, 2022

Germany, Bavaria, Munich, Man holding mobile phone, screaming, portrait
Photo: Getty Images

American cities have distinct customs, behaviors, and traditions. With that said, you're going to come across unpleasant people. Depending on where you live or where you travel, you might be dealing with more obnoxious individuals.

To prepare you for your next domestic trip, language-tutoring website Preply conducted a study pinpointing the rudest cities in the U.S.:

"We surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors, to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting. Respondents also answered questions about cultural differences abroad."

One Florida city landed on the list: Jacksonville!

Researchers also found that Jacksonville has the least rude residents among the top rudest cities.

The study found that Philadelphia is the rudest city in the nation, while Austin, Texas was declared the most polite city.

Here are the rudest cities in the nation, according to the research:

  1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  2. Memphis, Tennessee
  3. New York City, New York
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Boston, Massachusetts
  6. Detroit, Michigan
  7. San Francisco, California
  8. Washington D.C. 
  9. Los Angeles, California
  10. Houston, Texas
  11. Phoenix, Arizona
  12. Jacksonville, Florida
  13. Seattle, Washington
  14. Louisville, Kentucky

Check out Preply's full study.

