This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich

When you think about early-morning convenience and deliciousness, what comes to mind? That's right, the humble breakfast sandwich.

What makes these sandwiches exciting are the endless possibilities to make one. You could use a bagel, a biscuit, or even slices of french toast to trap layers of cheese, bacon, eggs, greens, and other tasty ingredients into one satisfying bite. It's even better knowing you can enjoy it in a restaurant or take it on the go.

LoveFood had a nice surprise for breakfast lovers. The website found the best breakfast sandwich in every state.

Colorado's most delicious breakfast sandwich is the Franklin from Denver Biscuit Company!

"A favorite for a reason, The Franklin is a hearty portion of biscuits filled with buttermilk fried chicken, bacon and Cheddar, and smothered in house-made sausage gravy. You can make it vegetarian by skipping the bacon and requesting the mushroom gravy instead. The Aurora branch of Denver Biscuit Company is inside Stanley Marketplace, an airy warehouse with multiple food vendors. Joining the waitlist is recommended as it can be pretty busy. The company also has several locations in Denver and one in Colorado Springs."