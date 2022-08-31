This Is Florida's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich

When you think about early-morning convenience and deliciousness, what comes to mind? That's right, the humble breakfast sandwich.

What makes these sandwiches exciting are the endless possibilities to make one. You could use a bagel, a biscuit, or even slices of french toast to trap layers of cheese, bacon, eggs, greens, and other tasty ingredients into one satisfying bite. It's even better knowing you can enjoy it in a restaurant or take it on the go.

LoveFood had a nice surprise for breakfast lovers. The website found the best breakfast sandwich in every state.

Florida's most delicious breakfast sandwich is the Fully Loaded from Marlene’s Original Breakfast Sandwich!

"You’d expect the breakfast sandwiches to be good here, given the name, and Marlene’s Original Breakfast Sandwich doesn’t disappoint, winning rave reviews for pretty much everything on the menu. For the ultimate, though, try the Fully Loaded – a fried egg, sausage, double bacon, grilled onions and Cheddar cheese on a crisp yet fluffy Cuban roll, the latter a nod to Tampa’s heritage. A drizzle of maple syrup takes it to another level."