This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Alabama

Interstate 65 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Alabama.

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Alabama.

"Interstate 65 in Alabama is exceptionally dangerous," Earn Spend Live wrote. "There have been 336 crashes in a 10-year period and 389 fatalities."

Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below: