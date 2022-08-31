This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania

Interstate 80 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Pennsylvania.

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"You missed it, so it's back on the list! The I-80 highway is a danger to the 11.5 people who are killed each year," Earn Spend Live wrote.

