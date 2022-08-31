This Is Washington's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

August 31, 2022

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

When you think about early-morning convenience and deliciousness, what comes to mind? That's right, the humble breakfast sandwich.

What makes these sandwiches exciting are the endless possibilities to make one. You could use a bagel, a biscuit, or even slices of french toast to trap layers of cheese, bacon, eggs, greens, and other tasty ingredients into one satisfying bite. It's even better knowing you can enjoy it in a restaurant or take it on the go.

LoveFood had a nice surprise for breakfast lovers. The website found the best breakfast sandwich in every state.

Washington's most delicious breakfast sandwich is the Spanish Fly from Morsel

"The go-to breakfast sandwich in Seattle is the Spanish Fly from lauded coffee and biscuit spot Morsel. Prosciutto, a fried egg, manchego cheese, arugula and garlic aioli are stuffed into your choice of biscuit (the Cheddar and chive always goes down a treat). Customize with hot sauce, moreish tomato jelly and sausage or mushroom gravy. It's a firm favorite here, and surprisingly filling too."

If you're dying to try this sandwich, drop by 5000 University Way NE, Suite D, in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out LoveFood's full list of tasty breakfast sandwiches.

