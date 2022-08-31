"Mr. Gibson, man, I am talking to you," the judge sternly told Tyrese. "This is real, ok? I'm talking to you about your kid and you're wandering off into space, man."



Following the tense moment, the judge explained how the ruling will benefit his daughter. Tyrese won't have to pay spousal support so his ex will not getting a separate check. In addition, he'll also get to keep his Range Rover while Samantha will take the Land Rover, which is what he originally wanted according to TMZ. The judge also instructed both parents to not talk down on each other in their daughter's presence.



The $10,000 payment stems from his ex-wife first filed for divorce two years ago. Tyrese once owed $209,000 in back child support. Once he factored in the car payments Tyrese made for his ex over the past two years, the judge lowered it down to $169,000.



In the final moments of the hearing, the judge declared both Tyrese and Samantha legally single. The couple was wed back in 2017 and announced the birth of their daughter Soraya in 2018. They revealed that they were getting divorce in December 2020.

