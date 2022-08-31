Tyrese Ordered To Pay $10,000 In Child Support After Finalizing Divorce
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2022
Tyrese has been ordered by a judge to pay over $10,000 in child support amid the dissolution of his previous marriage to Samantha Lee Gibson.
On Tuesday, August 30, the actor-singer faced his ex in a Georgia courtroom to finalize their divorce. During the hearing, the judge ruled that Tyrese will be required to pay $10,690 a month in child support for the couple's daughter. The judge advised the Fast & Furious actor to see the hefty payment as an investment into his child's future. At one point, Tyrese appears to look towards the back of the room, which caused the judge to call him out.
"Mr. Gibson, man, I am talking to you," the judge sternly told Tyrese. "This is real, ok? I'm talking to you about your kid and you're wandering off into space, man."
Following the tense moment, the judge explained how the ruling will benefit his daughter. Tyrese won't have to pay spousal support so his ex will not getting a separate check. In addition, he'll also get to keep his Range Rover while Samantha will take the Land Rover, which is what he originally wanted according to TMZ. The judge also instructed both parents to not talk down on each other in their daughter's presence.
The $10,000 payment stems from his ex-wife first filed for divorce two years ago. Tyrese once owed $209,000 in back child support. Once he factored in the car payments Tyrese made for his ex over the past two years, the judge lowered it down to $169,000.
In the final moments of the hearing, the judge declared both Tyrese and Samantha legally single. The couple was wed back in 2017 and announced the birth of their daughter Soraya in 2018. They revealed that they were getting divorce in December 2020.