A robbery suspect's painful fall was caught on camera, and the Colorado homeowner is eating it up.

Security cameras filmed two robbers arriving in a van at an Aurora home near Troy Street and Florida Avenue on August 21, according to FOX 31. A male passenger gets out of the vehicle and appears to be stealing bricks out of a retaining wall. A wrong step into a storm drain sends the suspect falling face-first into the ground.

"Oh s***," he yells out as his face slams into the pavement

"You alright?" another man asks from the van.

The fallen robber appears to groan in pain, prompting the driver to get out and try and help him up. The man lays on the ground for a full minute before getting up and climbing back into the van.

"Honestly I couldn't stop laughing at it," Matthew Bane, the homeowner, told FOX 31. "I played it over and over again."

Bane says he noticed the missing bricks in the retaining wall the next morning and watched the security camera footage with his wife. He found the act of karma priceless.

"This guy got what he deserved trying to steal from me," he said. "Hope he learns not to steal. Someone is always watching!"