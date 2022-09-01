15,000 Minnesota Nurses Planning To Strike At 15 Hospitals

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 1, 2022

Doctors and nurses coordinate hands. Concept Teamwork
Photo: Getty Images

A large group of Minnesota nurses announced today (September 1) they are planning to strike, according to Bring Me The News.

About 15,000 nurses, who span across 15 Twin Cities and Twin Ports of Duluth-Superior hospitals, have given a 10-day strike notice. They plan to strike for three days starting September 12 at 7 a.m. if an agreement regarding their contracts isn't reached. The strike is expected to last until September 15 at 7 a.m.

Now, hospitals have 10 days to look for replacements, or to finalize a deal the union agrees to within that timeframe. If an agreement cannot be reached regarding bettering pay and benefits, the hospitals will be heavily understaffed.

"We can only hope these 10 days will motivate them," Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said.

The announcement was made today during a news conference. However, the decision to strike follows multiple failed negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital executives. The union authorized the strike on August 16.

"This strike is historic. Not just because it's the largest private sector nurses strike in United States history, but because it is the first time so many Minnesota nurses across the state will strike together," Turner said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.