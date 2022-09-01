15,000 Minnesota Nurses Planning To Strike At 15 Hospitals

A large group of Minnesota nurses announced today (September 1) they are planning to strike, according to Bring Me The News.

About 15,000 nurses, who span across 15 Twin Cities and Twin Ports of Duluth-Superior hospitals, have given a 10-day strike notice. They plan to strike for three days starting September 12 at 7 a.m. if an agreement regarding their contracts isn't reached. The strike is expected to last until September 15 at 7 a.m.

Now, hospitals have 10 days to look for replacements, or to finalize a deal the union agrees to within that timeframe. If an agreement cannot be reached regarding bettering pay and benefits, the hospitals will be heavily understaffed.

"We can only hope these 10 days will motivate them," Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said.

The announcement was made today during a news conference. However, the decision to strike follows multiple failed negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospital executives. The union authorized the strike on August 16.

"This strike is historic. Not just because it's the largest private sector nurses strike in United States history, but because it is the first time so many Minnesota nurses across the state will strike together," Turner said.