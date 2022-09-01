Ava Max Is A 'Million Dollar Baby' On Sultry New Pop Anthem

“When I was creating this record, I was going through a really hard time in my life – heartbreak and just a lot of sadness,” Ava shared in a statement. “I titled it ‘Million Dollar Baby’ to remind myself of my self-worth and wrote the lyrics to show that you can overcome and achieve anything when you put your mind to it. The line ‘She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain’ shows the journey this song took me through – from feeling weighed down by sadness to breaking free and feeling like myself again.”

The video further emphasizes this sentiment with a brunette version of Ava watching another version of herself perform in a sultry nightclub act with a troupe of backup dancers. Confidence and self-assurance are shaping up to be a throughline on the upcoming album Diamonds & Dancefloors as Ava announced the new era with the lead single "Maybe You're The Problem."

Diamonds & Dancefloors arrives on January 27th and will follow her massively successful debut album Heaven & Hell. The 2020 album earned her over 8.5B global streams and gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in over a dozen countries.