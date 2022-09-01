Ava Max Is A 'Million Dollar Baby' On Sultry New Pop Anthem
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 1, 2022
If you're still looking for your song of the summer, this may be it. Ava Max has returned with her new sultry pop anthem "Million Dollar Baby." On Thursday, September 1st, the global pop star shared the latest single off her highly anticipated sophomore album. The dancefloor-ready track, which features an interpolation of LeAnn Rimes' "Can't Fight The Moonlight," premiered along with a stunning music video directed by Andrew Donoho.
“When I was creating this record, I was going through a really hard time in my life – heartbreak and just a lot of sadness,” Ava shared in a statement. “I titled it ‘Million Dollar Baby’ to remind myself of my self-worth and wrote the lyrics to show that you can overcome and achieve anything when you put your mind to it. The line ‘She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain’ shows the journey this song took me through – from feeling weighed down by sadness to breaking free and feeling like myself again.”
The video further emphasizes this sentiment with a brunette version of Ava watching another version of herself perform in a sultry nightclub act with a troupe of backup dancers. Confidence and self-assurance are shaping up to be a throughline on the upcoming album Diamonds & Dancefloors as Ava announced the new era with the lead single "Maybe You're The Problem."
Diamonds & Dancefloors arrives on January 27th and will follow her massively successful debut album Heaven & Hell. The 2020 album earned her over 8.5B global streams and gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in over a dozen countries.