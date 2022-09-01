Halsey Drops 3 Never-Before-Heard Demos

Halsey is back with some previously unreleased demos. The three new songs are included on a deluxe edition of their 2021 album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The singer also released an extended version prior to the deluxe which included several new songs including their single "Nightmare."

The three demos include "1211 (demo)" which fans of Halsey know from their Love and Power Tour. The track, mashed up with their feature on Post Malone's "Die For Me," became a staple in the setlist as Halsey toured around the US earlier this year. The other two demos are for the songs "Honey" and "Lilith."