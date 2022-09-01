Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital

A Washington homeowner shot a burglary suspect after he spotted them possibly committing a crime, KIRO 7 reports.

The shooting happened Thursday morning (September 1) at a home at First Avenue South and 146th Street South in Parkland. Investigators believe two burglars attempted to break into the residence through a side window but failed. The suspects may have tried stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked outside, according to Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

When the homeowner came outside, they were pepper-sprayed before opening fire on the burglars. One of them was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities say. The other one fled the scene, and cops are still looking for them.

Detectives also searched the home and interviewed the homeowner.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the people involved. No word on the injured burglar's condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Western Washington has seen a slew of shootings involving homeowners recently, some of them even deadly. A Seattle homeowner killed an alleged burglar who refused to leave his property. Then, a homeowner opened fire on a man trying to break into his Gig Harbor home following a fight with a girlfriend.