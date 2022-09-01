Latest On Baltimore Ravens Mascot's Injury Status: Report

By Jason Hall

September 1, 2022

Cleveland Browns v¬†Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Baltimore Ravens' mascot, Poe, has reportedly been ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season following a knee injury over the weekend, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (September 1).

Poe was carted off the field during the Mascot Classic, an exhibition game between mascots and youth football players, at halftime of the Ravens' 17-15 preseason loss at M&T Bank Stadium last Saturday (August 27).

"Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe." Schefter tweeted in response to ESPN colleague Mina Kimes' tweet several days prior asking for an injury update on the mascot.

Videos shared on social media showed the mascot being tackled in the backfield before the person inside the suit appeared to grab their knee while on the ground and and attended to by medical staff.

The Ravens shared an update on Poe's status on Sunday, tweeting the mascot had, "some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic," along with a photo of Poe sitting on a couch with his leg elevated under a large ice bag.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the mascot was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday while addressing reporters after the Ravens' final preseason game via WJZ Sports.

