Latest On Baltimore Ravens Mascot's Injury Status: Report

The Baltimore Ravens' mascot, Poe, has reportedly been ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season following a knee injury over the weekend, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (September 1).

Poe was carted off the field during the Mascot Classic, an exhibition game between mascots and youth football players, at halftime of the Ravens' 17-15 preseason loss at M&T Bank Stadium last Saturday (August 27).

"Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe." Schefter tweeted in response to ESPN colleague Mina Kimes' tweet several days prior asking for an injury update on the mascot.