Latest On Baltimore Ravens Mascot's Injury Status: Report
By Jason Hall
September 1, 2022
The Baltimore Ravens' mascot, Poe, has reportedly been ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season following a knee injury over the weekend, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (September 1).
Poe was carted off the field during the Mascot Classic, an exhibition game between mascots and youth football players, at halftime of the Ravens' 17-15 preseason loss at M&T Bank Stadium last Saturday (August 27).
"Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe." Schefter tweeted in response to ESPN colleague Mina Kimes' tweet several days prior asking for an injury update on the mascot.
A blow to Baltimore: The Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game vs. Washington, sources tell ESPN. Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe. https://t.co/B89yYdb9CB— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022
Videos shared on social media showed the mascot being tackled in the backfield before the person inside the suit appeared to grab their knee while on the ground and and attended to by medical staff.
The Ravens shared an update on Poe's status on Sunday, tweeting the mascot had, "some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic," along with a photo of Poe sitting on a couch with his leg elevated under a large ice bag.
Thanks for all your concerned tweets 💜— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2022
Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic.
We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results. pic.twitter.com/WFAHn3n4W2
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the mascot was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday while addressing reporters after the Ravens' final preseason game via WJZ Sports.
INJURY UPDATE: #Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks Poe will be fine but there may be an MRI tomorrow. #RavensFlock @wjz @MarkWJZ pic.twitter.com/PRAn9m9BwN— WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) August 28, 2022