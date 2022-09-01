Latto Recruits Ella Mai, Angie Martinez & More Ladies To Star In New Video
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2022
Latto is known for empowering all women so she had to get the most influential ladies in music, radio and TV to join her in her latest music video.
On Wednesday, August 31, the Atlanta rapper delivered her new video for "It's Givin." In the clip directed by Chandler Lass, Latto serves as the head honcho of an office full of beautiful, hard-working women. Throughout the visuals, we can see cameos from Angie Martinez, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, Nadeska Alexis, Reginae Carter, Skai Jackson, Slick Woods, Tabitha Brown, Tokyo Stylez, and Tiffany "New York" Pollard.
"Thank you soooo sooo much to all the women who showed up & showed out for me 🥺❤️ forever grateful for your time & helping my vision come to life!" Latto wrote in an Instagram post. "Also thank you to everyone who wanted to but couldn’t make it with such short notice! It’s giving BOSS BTCHES 👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️👑👑👑💅💅💅👩🏻💼👩🏽💼👩🏼💼👩🏾💼👩🏿💼"
Latto proves that she's a boss with every record she drops, and the visuals for one of the stand-out tracks on her 777 album is just another example of the power she has in the rap game. Her sophomore album includes collaborations with 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
Before she dropped the video full of boss ladies, Latto appeared alongside City Girls in their joint effort with DJ Khaled "Bills Paid" off his GOD DID album. Latto and Khaled have been cool since he hopped on the remix to "Big Energy" along with Mariah Carey. Not long after the remix dropped, Latto surprised her fans by performing the song with Carey and Young Dirty Bastard during her appearance at the 2022 BET Awards.
Watch the video for "It's Givin" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE