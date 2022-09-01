Latto Recruits Ella Mai, Angie Martinez & More Ladies To Star In New Video

Latto is known for empowering all women so she had to get the most influential ladies in music, radio and TV to join her in her latest music video.



On Wednesday, August 31, the Atlanta rapper delivered her new video for "It's Givin." In the clip directed by Chandler Lass, Latto serves as the head honcho of an office full of beautiful, hard-working women. Throughout the visuals, we can see cameos from Angie Martinez, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Jordyn Woods, Nadeska Alexis, Reginae Carter, Skai Jackson, Slick Woods, Tabitha Brown, Tokyo Stylez, and Tiffany "New York" Pollard.