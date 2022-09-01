Minnesota Woman Arrested After Human Remains Were Found In Camper Fire

A Bena woman was arrested Wednesday (August 31) in Minnesota after human remains were found in a camper fire, according to Bring Me The News.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls regarding a camper trailer fire at about 7 p.m. Tuesday (August 30) on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake, according to Bring Me The News. Law enforcement and first responders were then dispatched to the scene.

When deputies, tribal police and first responders arrived, they found a camper fully engulfed in flames. It was also reported that the structure was occupied at the time. Once members of the Cass Lake Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire, they found human remains inside the camper. After an investigation, officials discovered that a woman had started the fire and fled the scene. In addition, the death is considered suspicious in nature.

The suspect is a 34-year-old woman from Bena named Cora Lee Quaderer. She was arrested in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday in connection with the fire and is currently being held on pending charges. The remains found in the fire were sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.