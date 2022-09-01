Ohio Man Stung By Bees 20,000 Times In Coma

An Ohio man is currently in a coma after he was stung thousands of times by bees, according to KY-3 News.

20-year-old Austin Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches Friday morning (August 26) with his grandmother and his uncle standing below. At some point, he accidentally cut into a bee's nest. He was stung at least 20,000 times and ingested around 30 bees at well, according to an online fundraiser set up by the family. Now, he is on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“When he started cutting them, that’s when the bees came out, and he tried to anchor himself down, and he couldn’t,” his grandmother Phyllis Edwards said. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him.”

Bellamy's family members watched the entire situation unfold from the ground. They were unable to scale the ladder and provide assistance as they themselves were under attack by the bees.

“I was going to try and climb the ladder to get to Austin ... I seen how high he was ... but I couldn’t get to him because I was surrounded in bees,” Phyllis Edwards said.