Prince Harry Reveals Archie's First Word Had To Do With Princess Diana

Prince Harry has shared the sweet way his late mother Princess Diana was involved in his son Archie saying his first word. In his new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See recalled the milestone.

During episode five, the royal explained that Archie's nursery has a photo of Princess Diana hanging on the wall. That's when he revealed Archie's first word was "grandma."

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," Harry said per Hello Magazine. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

According to Hello, Harry has also shared another one of Archie's very first words during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Cordon. "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together," he said. "He's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

In other, scarier, Archie news, Meghan Markle revealed on the debut episode of her podcast Archetypes that his nursery once caught on fire while she and Harry were away. "I'm standing on a tree stump and I'm giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say, 'There's been a fire at the residence.' What? 'There's been a fire in the baby's room.' What?" she told guest Serena Williams.