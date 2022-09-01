This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut

Interstate 95 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Connecticut.

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Interstate 95, just as with those in Rhode Island, is also a dangerous path for the people of Connecticut – if not more so," Earn Spend Live wrote. "On the Connecticut stretch, there is an average of 16.4 deaths annually."

Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below: