This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut

By Jason Hall

September 1, 2022

Road Passing Through Forest
Photo: Getty Images

Interstate 95 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Connecticut.

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Interstate 95, just as with those in Rhode Island, is also a dangerous path for the people of Connecticut – if not more so," Earn Spend Live wrote. "On the Connecticut stretch, there is an average of 16.4 deaths annually."

Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Interstate 65
  2. Alaska- Route 3
  3. Arizona- Interstate 40
  4. Arkansas- US 65
  5. California- Interstate 40
  6. Colorado- US 160
  7. Connecticut- Interstate 95
  8. Delaware- US 13
  9. Florida- US 1
  10. Georgia- State Route 11
  11. Hawaii- Route 11
  12. Idaho- US 95
  13. Illinois- US 45
  14. Indiana- US 41
  15. Iowa- Interstate 80
  16. Kansas- Interstate 70
  17. Kentucky- US 62
  18. Louisiana- US 90
  19. Maine- US 1
  20. Maryland- US 1
  21. Massachusetts- Interstate 495
  22. Michigan- US 31
  23. Minnesota- US 169
  24. Mississippi- US 61
  25. Missouri- US 63
  26. Montana- US 2
  27. Nebraska- Interstate 80
  28. Nevada- Interstate 80
  29. New Hampshire- Interstate 93
  30. New Jersey- US 130
  31. New Mexico- Interstate 40
  32. New York- Interstate 87
  33. North Carolina- Interstate 95
  34. North Dakota- US 2
  35. Ohio- Interstate 71
  36. Oklahoma- US 69
  37. Oregon- US 101
  38. Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
  39. Rhode Island- Interstate 95
  40. South Carolina- Interstate 95
  41. South Dakota- US 18
  42. Tennessee- Interstate 40
  43. Texas- US 83
  44. Utah- US 89
  45. Vermont- US 7
  46. Virginia- US 460
  47. Washington- Interstate 5
  48. West Virginia- US 19
  49. Wisconsin- Interstate 94
  50. Wyoming- Interstate 80
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.