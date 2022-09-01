This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Virginia

US 460 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Virginia.

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Virginia.

"The US Route 460 stretches for 655 miles, from Virginia to Kentucky," Earn Spend Live wrote. "With that said, the number of fatalities in this somewhat small stretch will surprise you."

Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below: