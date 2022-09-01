This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Virginia
By Jason Hall
September 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
US 460 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Virginia.
Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Virginia.
"The US Route 460 stretches for 655 miles, from Virginia to Kentucky," Earn Spend Live wrote. "With that said, the number of fatalities in this somewhat small stretch will surprise you."
Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:
- Alabama- Interstate 65
- Alaska- Route 3
- Arizona- Interstate 40
- Arkansas- US 65
- California- Interstate 40
- Colorado- US 160
- Connecticut- Interstate 95
- Delaware- US 13
- Florida- US 1
- Georgia- State Route 11
- Hawaii- Route 11
- Idaho- US 95
- Illinois- US 45
- Indiana- US 41
- Iowa- Interstate 80
- Kansas- Interstate 70
- Kentucky- US 62
- Louisiana- US 90
- Maine- US 1
- Maryland- US 1
- Massachusetts- Interstate 495
- Michigan- US 31
- Minnesota- US 169
- Mississippi- US 61
- Missouri- US 63
- Montana- US 2
- Nebraska- Interstate 80
- Nevada- Interstate 80
- New Hampshire- Interstate 93
- New Jersey- US 130
- New Mexico- Interstate 40
- New York- Interstate 87
- North Carolina- Interstate 95
- North Dakota- US 2
- Ohio- Interstate 71
- Oklahoma- US 69
- Oregon- US 101
- Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
- Rhode Island- Interstate 95
- South Carolina- Interstate 95
- South Dakota- US 18
- Tennessee- Interstate 40
- Texas- US 83
- Utah- US 89
- Vermont- US 7
- Virginia- US 460
- Washington- Interstate 5
- West Virginia- US 19
- Wisconsin- Interstate 94
- Wyoming- Interstate 80