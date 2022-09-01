Titans Pro Bowler Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Report

Tennessee Titans pass rusher Harold Landry III reportedly suffered a season-ending injury during the team's practice on Thursday (September 1), a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"A loss before the season even begins: Titans’ pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice Wednesday, per source," Schefter tweeted.

Landry's injury comes exactly one week before the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season and 10 days before the Titans' season opener against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Landry, 26, who re-signed with Tennessee as part of a five-year, $87.5 million contract ($52.5 million guaranteed) in March, led all Titans players with 12 sacks in 2021, becoming the franchise's first player since Brian Orakpo (10.5) in 2015 to record double-digit sacks in a single season.

The former Boston College standout was also among the team's most durable players, having been on the field for 89.5% of Tennessee's defense plays last season, according to ESPN Next Gen Stats.

Landry was selected by the Titans at No. 41 overall in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft and made his first Pro Bowl appearance last season.

The North Carolina native has 255 career tackles, 31.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and eight pass deflections during his first four NFL seasons.