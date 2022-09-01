Tyler Joseph Injured After Slipping On Drumstick During Concert

Tyler Joseph is recovering after taking a big fall during a recent Twenty One Pilots show when he slipped and fell on a drumstick.

The band was mid-show in Ohio on Tuesday (August 30) night and Joseph was jumping around on stage to get fans to keep the high energy going. Things took a turn, however, when he jumped from a platform and started running across the stage. He managed to get about 10 feet before he stepped on a rogue drumstick, sending him tumbling over into the edge of another platform.

According to TMZ, which also shared video of the moment he fell, he seemed to make a quick recovery but the extent of his injuries were more obvious after the show was over, with the singer suffering a twisted ankle and a sliced-up knee. Joseph and drummer Josh Dun took to Twitter after the concert to explain what happened, with Dun saying he dropped a stick during the set, something he said he doesn't do often.

"I really hurt my best friend tonight and I feel terrible," said Dun.