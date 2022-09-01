Tyler Joseph Injured After Slipping On Drumstick During Concert
By Sarah Tate
September 1, 2022
Tyler Joseph is recovering after taking a big fall during a recent Twenty One Pilots show when he slipped and fell on a drumstick.
The band was mid-show in Ohio on Tuesday (August 30) night and Joseph was jumping around on stage to get fans to keep the high energy going. Things took a turn, however, when he jumped from a platform and started running across the stage. He managed to get about 10 feet before he stepped on a rogue drumstick, sending him tumbling over into the edge of another platform.
According to TMZ, which also shared video of the moment he fell, he seemed to make a quick recovery but the extent of his injuries were more obvious after the show was over, with the singer suffering a twisted ankle and a sliced-up knee. Joseph and drummer Josh Dun took to Twitter after the concert to explain what happened, with Dun saying he dropped a stick during the set, something he said he doesn't do often.
"I really hurt my best friend tonight and I feel terrible," said Dun.
August 31, 2022
The band posted a photo in a follow-up tweet of Joseph dealing with the injury like a champ, ice on both his knee and ankle, while Dun sits off to side looking guilty.
Despite the accident, all seems good between the pair, with Dun joking that he's going to buy his friend dinner to make up for it, while the band's official Twitter page even shared a meme of the fall.
August 31, 2022
Joseph spoke with Ricki from 107.5 The River in Nashville about the tumble in a teaser for an upcoming interview.
"I'd like to say that it's several people's fault, maybe it was like a communal mistake, but the truth is this: It was one person's fault and that person plays the drums in my band," he joked. He added that Dun "feels terrible about it" so he wants to "make him feel even worse."
For everyone hoping he is recovering well from the fall, he said he's "doing pretty well."
"It's all just rock and roll," he said.
He opened up about the injury and much more in another interview with Booker & Stryker in Los Angles, revealing that "it's bound to happen" but he's now able to laugh it off.