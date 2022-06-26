Twenty One Pilots brought their Takeover Tour to London, where they spent a week playing shows in venues ranging from intimate clubs to packed arenas. As if that wasn't ambitious enough, Tyler Joseph's family was in tow, and his 2-year-old daughter Rosie came out to one of the shows.

"Rosie visited night two in london," the band captioned a handful of photos and videos from their time in London. "this incredible week of shows wrapped up tonight at the arena. thank you for making us feel right at home."

The carousel began with an adorable video of Tyler and Rosie spending time together during soundcheck, where they danced and sang along to the Bluey theme song (IYKYK), while someone played the piano off camera. By the end of the clip, the toddler was fast asleep. In April, Tyler and his wife Jenna welcomed their second child, another baby girl.

TOP plan to play a handful of European festivals next month before heading back to the States for their Icy Tour in September. See the band's Instagram post and a full list of tour dates below.