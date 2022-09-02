FOX Sports Radio Launches College Football 'Countdown To Kickoff' Show

FOX Sports Radio will launch a new, three-hour college football program during Week 1 of the FBS season.

FOX Sports Radio's Countdown to Kickoff will broadcast live every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, beginning with its debut episode on September 3.

FOX Sports Radio personality Brian Noe will be joined by former All-American Penn State left guard Rich Ohrnberger and Pickswise Lead Betting Analyst Jared Smith every Saturday to provide unique insights, betting tips and more for college football fans.

Countdown to Kickoff will also feature breaking news, previews of the biggest matchups, the latest injury updates, odds from BetMGM and picks from Noe, Ohrnberger and Smith.

Week 1 of the college football season will be highlighted by the primetime matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday (September 2) night.

The Buckeyes finished the 2021 season ranked No. 6 overall in the final Associated Press poll with an 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten) overall record and are once again favored to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame will begin a new era under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, who played linebacker and worked as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, after he was promoted from defensive coordinator following former head coach Brian Kelly's decision to accept the coaching job at LSU last December.

The Fighting Irish finished the 2021 season ranked No. 8 overall in the final AP poll with an 11-2 record.

Ohio State is currently listed as a 17-point favorite and the over/under is 59.5, according to BetMGM.com.

Fans can listen to Countdown to Kickoff on their local FOX Sports Radio station or by streaming on the iHeartRadio app.