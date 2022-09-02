Halsey Reveals Which Band Taught Them How To 'Scream On A Record'

Halsey has revealed which band taught them how to "scream on a record." While talking to NME at Reading & Leeds 2022, the singer opened up about how the band Bring Me The Horizon taught them how to scream.

"They coached me through my first time screaming on a record which was really fun," they told NME. "You can’t ask for a better person to coach you through that. Now I do it in the show, live every night, which is awesome.”

The artists have teamed up before including on a collaboration for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack called "Experiment On Me." Halsey continued, "They’re such great guys. We spent a couple of days in the studio together and we made a couple of songs, and you just wouldn’t believe the range of music we were making. We were in the studio and Jordan [Fish, keys] was coaching me through doing these Justin Timberlake harmonies on a record, and I was like, ‘Dude what?’ And he was like ‘I love music like this’. They were having a lot of fun with me I think, as we were getting to write stuff together that Oli [Sykes, frontman] wouldn’t necessarily sing. In most situations, I’d walk into a room and say to a producer, ‘Hey I want to make a very futuristic, pop nu-metal song’. They’d look at me and be like, ‘You have to go home’. Whereas the Bring Me guys were like, ‘Let’s do it! Let’s go!’"

Halsey's last album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power saw the singer embrace a more alternative sound, thanks to the collaboration with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Earlier this week, she release three unheard demos on a deluxe edition of the album.