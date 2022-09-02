Man Randomly Finds Doppelgänger While Vacationing In Vegas

Vacation started out like any other for Sean Douglas McArdle until he ran into his doppelgänger, the Today Show reported. In a post on Reddit, Sean shared the story about how it all went down.

He went to Las Vegas for his friend's birthday party. But while at the Hotel Flamingo pool, he became the center of attention instead.

Sean said, "Everybody on the opposite side pointed at me laughing and I just got a little embarrassed. I look back at my friends and they're pointing at some other dude and laughing. I look over and it was like looking in the mirror. I've seen guys who've had similarities to me, but man, this guy just looked just like me. It was pretty surreal."

The two were even wearing similar hats and the same glasses!

Check out the doppelgängers below: