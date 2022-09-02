Michigan Man Buys Voting Machine Online

A Michigan man is being investigated after he recently bought a voting machine off of eBay, according to FOX 2 News.

Harri Hersti recently bought the Michigan voting machine via the e-commerce company for $1,200. However, he hasn't opened the box yet, as State officials have questions about the purchase. Hertsi told FOX 2 News that he was the one who reached out to state officials and has already spoken the the Secretary of State Office after purchasing the machine.

He also said that this is something he does regularly as part of his cyber-security work to help the government keep voting machines safe from abuse. "Basically, find out the truth about the voting machines. About how secure, how insecure," he said. "But also to investigate if there is a so-called algorithm, or if there is this code which the conspiracy theorists claim is in every machine, which is not."

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently shared in a tweet that the voting machine was originally from Wexford County, and that it does not tabulate ballots. Somehow, the missing machine ended up in a thrift store, which is where the eBay seller found it.

"The fact that someone is selling a voting machine on eBay or any of the sites, happens all the time. Most of the time the seller is a government, a county, or it is electric recycling," Hersti said.